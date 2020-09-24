Senior citizen missing since August

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's help to locate 77-year-old Leonard Ritchie of Rousseau Road, Kingston 5, who has been missing since Friday, August 21.

The police said that about 6:00 am, Ritchie was last seen on Texton Road, Kingston 5 wearing a white shirt, grey pants and a pair of brown shoes. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Leonard Ritchie is being asked to contact the Trench Town Police at 876-948-8243, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Leonard Ritchie was available at the time of this publication.