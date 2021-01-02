Senior citizens, students get well needed help in St James West Central

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Over 100 senior citizens and students in the St James West Central constituency started the new year on a positive note as they received grants to assist with tuition and poverty alleviation for economic enablement.

The donation, which was distributed through the office of the Member of Parliament Marlene Malahoo Forte, and supported by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, engaged constituents from the Spring Garden, Mount Salem and Granville divisions in the parish.

Speaking at the informal gathering, Councillor for the Spring Garden Division, Dwight Crawford, who handed over the cheques on behalf of Forte, expressed the need for this effort in recent times.

“I am so happy to have been a part of the process because I believe the persons selected are deserving as they are some of the most vulnerable persons in our society who fall below the poverty line. I am sure the grants will be put to good use as these individuals are still coping with the challenges brought on by COVID-19. These efforts will be carried out beyond the season. We will continue to empower our citizens by aiding them so they will be on a better footing to pursue their dreams of prosperity,” explained Crawford.

Cheques ranging from $5,000 to $150,000 were well received by the residents and students who stated that were appreciative of the assistance.

Tuition assistance was given to students attending several institutions, including, but not limited to, the Caribbean Maritime University, Sam Sharpe Teachers College, University of Technology, Montego Bay Community College and Northern Caribbean University.

Ethma Doeman, who resides in Granville, explained her situation and says that it was timely.

“I really need it (the donation) because my husband is not working and things are not [going] well. My children are big people but you know they have their family. Sometimes I might get a likkle $1,000 from dem and dat is not anything much so I thank the councillors very much because this can help me a lot. I appreciate it. I am hungry for it. I am not telling no lies,” expressed a grateful Doeman.

Onome Sido