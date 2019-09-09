Senior men's ice hockey team bags gold in Florida

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange is congratulating the Jamaica Senior Men's ice hockey team which won gold yesterday at the AmeriGol-Latam Cup in Coral Springs, Florida.

Grange, in a news release, said the team put on a “splendid display” and created history in the process.

The team beat Colombia 2-0 on penalties in the final after the match was tied 2-2 at full-time.

The other teams in the competition were Venezuela, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, and Argentina.

“Jamaica continues to show the rest of the world how good we can be in sports which are not traditional to us and I really want our Senior Men's Ice Hockey Team to know how proud we are of what they have accomplished on the ice,” Grange said.

She also said the Jamaica Ice Hockey Federation must also be highly commended for the fine showing of the team.