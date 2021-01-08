Senior officers transferred
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson has announced the transfer of several senior officers with effect from January 25.
According to the police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the transfers form part of the constabulary's thrust to achieve its strategic objectives.
The CCU said the transfers will see the following movements:
- Gary McKenzie, Senior Superintendent from Specialized Ops to Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (Transferred December 3, 2020);
- Karl Bowen, Senior Superintendent from Inspectorate of Professional Standard and Oversight Bureau to Border and Security Branch;
- Beau Rigabie, Senior Superintendent from St Andrew Catherine North to Area 3;
- Calvin Small, Senior Superintendent from St Ann to Inspectorate of Professional Standard and Oversight Bureau;
- Carl Ferguson, Senior Superintendent from Area 5 to Inspectorate of Professional Standard and Oversight Bureau;
- Wayne Cameron, Senior Superintendent from St Andrew South to Ports Division;
- Marlon Nesbeth, Senior Superintendent from Border Patrol to St Andrew Central;
- Carlos Russell, Superintendent from St Ann to Trelawny;
- Richard Hylton, Superintendent from Area 2 to Area 1 HQ;
- Kirk Ricketts, Superintendent from Area 1 HQ to St Andrew South Division;
- Dwight Powell, Superintendent from Ports to St Ann;
- Mercedes Curry, Superintendent from Westmoreland to Ports (St James);
- Jermaine Delattibudiere, Superintendent from St James to Inspectorate of Professional Standard and Oversight Bureau;
- Fitzroy Williams, DSP from St Thomas to Inspectorate of Professional Standard and Oversight Bureau;
- Berrisford Williams, DSP from St Andrew Central to Kingston Central;
- O'Neil Thompson, DSP from St Andrew Central to St Thomas;
- Ralston Henry, DSP from St Mary to Portland;
- Bertlan Reynolds, DSP from St James to Major Investigation Division;
- Wesley Watson, DSP from St Andrew South to Area 4 HQ;
- Sophia Pryce, DSP from St Andrew Central to St Andrew South;
- Linton Bailey, DSP from Portland to St Ann;
- Dave Brown, DSP from Technical Services Branch to Area 5 HQ; and
- Derick Thompson, DSP from St Ann to St Mary.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy