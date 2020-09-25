September is deadliest month for COVID-19 in Guyana
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The month of September has emerged as one of the deadliest for Guyana as the country has recorded 38 deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Ministry of Health here said that a 94-year-old woman became Guyana's 73rd COVID-19 death, a few hours after a 64-year-old male from Region Eight also died from the disease on Thursday.
It said that the woman from Region One, was pronounced dead on arrival at a medical facility and that a “test sample was collected from the deceased and was tested positive for COVID-19 subsequently”.
At the end of August, Guyana had 35 recorded COVID-19 related deaths and Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said that the spike in the deaths is a global trend and it is likely to continue unless Guyanese seriously considers and take the preventative measures to flatten the curve.
Guyana has so far recorded 2, 579 positive cases of the virus that was first detected in China last December and blamed for 984,000 deaths and 32.3 million infections worldwide.
