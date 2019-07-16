Seven-y-o girl De'Janique Porter missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Seven-year-old De'Janique Porter of Jack Allen district in Woodford, St Andrew has been reported missing since Saturday, July 13.



De'Janique is of dark complexion, slim build and is about three feet tall.



Reports are that De'Janique was last seen in her community about 10:00 pm dressed in a blue blouse, aqua shorts and a pair of slippers.



Anyone knowing De'Janique Porter's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Irish Town police at (876) 944-8242, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT