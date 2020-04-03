Seven-year-old crushed to death after truck overturns

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A seven-year-old boy was crushed to death by building construction material which were being transported in a truck, in which he was travelling, after it overturned in his community this (Friday) afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Nathan Newell of a Belmont, St James address.

Reports are that about 2:00 pm, the young lad was travelling, in the back of the truck, laden with building construction material, up a steep hill when the driver lost control of the vehicle which overturned.

The boy was reportedly thrown from the truck and was crushed to death by large bags containing sand and stone.

Newell's parents and sister, who were passengers in the cab of the truck with the driver, also sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the truck was reportedly taken into custody for questioning by the Anchovy police.