Seven – day curfew begins

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The streets of Jamaica are empty tonight as the seven-day curfew imposed by the government to halt the spread of COVID-19, got underway at 8:00 pm this evening. The daily hours of the curfew are from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am for each of the seven days.

Only individuals of the essential services will be allowed by the police and military to be on the streets of the country during the time of the curfew.

The presence of the police and military was all over the Corporate Area as people hustle to get off the streets.

PHOTOS: GARFIELD ROBINSON