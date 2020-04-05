Seven COVID-19 deaths in Trinidad and Tobago
PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD – The Ministry of Health of Trinidad is reporting that seven of its citizens have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
As of the morning of Sunday April 5, 2020 the Ministry reported the following:
Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 797
Number of samples which have tested positive 104
Number of deaths 7
Number of persons discharged 1
The Ministry of Health provides the following update:
- · One additional person has tested positive for COVID-19 - Pending epidemiological investigation.
- · One additional death (in Tobago) has been confirmed – elderly male with pre-existing medical condition.
Of the total number of positive cases, 49 of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise:
- · 46 positive cases from the group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise together
- · 3 positive cases from the group of nationals who returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68 nationals. The Ministry of Health reminds the public that COVID-19 can be spread by touching surfaces that are contaminated with the novel coronavirus. It is important to regularly sanitise commonly touched surfaces (e.g. table tops, handrails, door knobs and trolleys). If dirty, they should be cleaned using a detergent or soap and water prior to sanitization. A simple solution of 1/3 cup of household bleach to one gallon of water is quite effective.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy