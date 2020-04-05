Seven COVID-19 deaths in Trinidad and Tobago

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD – The Ministry of Health of Trinidad is reporting that seven of its citizens have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

As of the morning of Sunday April 5, 2020 the Ministry reported the following:

Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 797

Number of samples which have tested positive 104

Number of deaths 7

Number of persons discharged 1

The Ministry of Health provides the following update:

· One additional person has tested positive for COVID-19 - Pending epidemiological investigation.

· One additional death (in Tobago) has been confirmed – elderly male with pre-existing medical condition.

Of the total number of positive cases, 49 of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise: