Seven COVID deaths reported in Bahamas
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC)— The Bahamas has recorded seven deaths from the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours.
Health authorities here said the new deaths bring the total in the country to 163 and that six of the deaths, which occurred in Grand Bahama, were under investigation. They said the deaths of 21 people are currently under investigation to determine if they were COVID-19 positive.
The authorities said that the seven new deaths included a 33-year-old woman and five men ranging from age 42 to 83 years. The other victim is that of a 42-year-old Grand Bahama woman who died on November 1.
As of Sunday night, the Bahamas had 7,256 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 30 registered on Sunday. The new cases were 18 men and 12 women. The authorities said 25 people have been hospitalised with COVID-19, three of whom were in the intensive care unit.
Health Minister Renward Wells has revealed that investigations in Grand Bahama showed the majority of a spike in cases last week had originated from employee interactions in the workplace. He told reporters that Grand Bahama recorded 38 new confirmed cases in one day.
“These employees work in the industrial sector as an electrical team," the minister said. "Positive cases have been removed from the workplace and are isolated. The surveillance continues to monitor the situation and analysis of the data over the weekend to further assess any notable trends,” he added.
