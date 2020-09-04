Seven accused in Tamara Geddes murder remanded
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The seven people charged in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Tamara Geddes who was shot and killed at her Reserve, Trelawny home, in the presence of her 10-year-old daughter, on Friday, June 19, were remanded when they appeared in the Trelawny Parish Court earlier today.
The accused include her sister, 39-year-old Nadeen Geddes, and her two daughters, 21-year-old Shanice Ruddock and a minor.
A fourth woman, 33-year-old Tashana Young, as well as 55-year-old farmer, Owen Irving, both of Hampton district, Salt Spring in St James; Brian Shelly and Rexron Knott both of Norwood St James, were are charged in connection with the murder.
They are to return to court on Wednesday, October 14.
Horace Hines
