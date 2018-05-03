Seven arrested following gun seizures in three parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Seven people were taken into custody today following the seizure of three firearms, including a M16 assault rifle and several rounds of ammunition, in St Elizabeth, St Catherine and Kingston.

The first weapon — a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 12 cartridges — was seized during a vehicular checkpoint (VCP) operation along Wilton main road in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth.

Five people, who were travelling in the grey Toyota Corolla motorcar in which the firearm was found about 12:36am, were arrested; however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

In the second incident, a .410 shotgun was seized and one man taken into custody during an operation in Big Lane, Central Village, St Catherine about 5:30 am.

Then, about 3:50 pm, a team of officers conducted an operation on Law Street in Kingston where a premises was searched. The lawmen said one M16 assault rifle and 39 5.56, 11 9mm and one .45 cartridge was found.

No one was arrested in connection with this seizure.