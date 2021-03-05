Seven more COVID deaths, 332 new cases in Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded seven more COVID-19 related deaths yesterday and 332 new cases of the virus, pushing the death toll to 443 and the total number of cases to 24,776.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness the seven deaths included four men and three women.
There are a 56-year-old man from St James, 64-year-old man from Westmoreland, a 49-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew and a 68-year-old man from St Catherine, a 32-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, a 79-year-old woman from St Catherine, and an 85-year-old woman from St Thomas.
Of the 332 new cases, there were 191 females and 141 males with ages ranging from one to 93 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (126), St Catherine (70), St James (45), St Ann (23), Manchester, St Elizabeth (17 each), Clarendon (14), Hanover (six), Portland (five), St Thomas, Trelawny (three each), St Mary (two) and Westmoreland (one).
The country also recorded 143 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 14,012.
