Seven more test positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

Dr Tufton noted that over the same period, 619 samples were tested.

Jamaica now has 575 confirmed cases of the virus, following the discovery that a positive case was counted twice.

Dr Tufton added that five more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 289.

The seven new cases are imported cases from the repatriated Jamaicans who came into the island recently. They consist of five cruise ship workers processed in Falmouth and two deportees. The ministry said all are males with ages ranging from 25 to 58 years.

