Seven new COVID-19 deaths, 95 more test positive
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded seven more COVID-19 deaths and 95 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.
The recent deaths are that of a 60-year-old male of a St Catherine address; and those of a 43-year-old female, a 45-year-old female, a 30-year-old male, a 73-year-old female, a 62-year-old male and a 68-year-old male, all of Kingston and St Andrew addresses. The ministry also reported that three new deaths are under investigation.
The latest deaths bring the total confirmed deaths to 146.
Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 48 males and 46 females with ages ranging from one year to 96 years, the ministry said. The sex of one of the new cases is under investigation.
The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 7,813.
Of the new cases, 34 are from St Catherine, 17 are from St James, 15 from Kingston and St Andrew, seven each from St Ann and Trelawny, six from Westmoreland, three from St Mary, two each from Hanover and St Thomas, and one each from Clarendon and Manchester. All of the new cases are under investigation.
The ministry said 75 more patients have recovered from the virus, pushing total recoveries to 3,237.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
