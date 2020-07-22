Seven officers promoted to Deputy Superintendent

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Seven Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent (DSP) effective July 1, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) announced today.

Among them is former chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, Raymond Wilson.

DSP Wilson currently serves as the constabulary's welfare director and is based at the Office of the Commissioner of Police. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Laws.

Former director of Safety and Security in Schools at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Coleridge Minto was also promoted.

Minto is presently head of security at the Office of the Governor General. He is holds an Executive Masters of Business Administration, a Masters in Public Administration, a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor's in Business Administration. He is also a Justice of the Peace for the parish of St Andrew according to the JCF.

Also recently promoted is St George Jackson, who previously headed the Island Special Constabulary Force Association. He is currently serving in the Kingston Western Division as operations officer.

The other officers promoted are:

• John Badley, LLB, Attornery-at-Law - Legal Affairs Division

• Radcliffe Gordon, LLB, Attornery-at-Law - CISOCA

• Charles Cain - St Catherine South

• Merna Ferguson- Area One Headquarters

The officers have been appointed by the Governor General on the advice of the Police Service Commission.