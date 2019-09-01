Seven people killed in West Texas shooting rampage
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — West Texas, Odessa police say the death toll in a shooting rampage is now seven after a man stopped by state troopers opened fire and fled, shooting people at random. Police later shot the gunman.
Odessa police spokesman Steve LeSueur said Sunday that at least one person remains in "life-threatening" condition. Authorities have said the gunman shot more than 20 people before being killed by officers outside a movie theatre.
Police say the shooter was a white man in his 30s but have not released a name or possible motive.
The shooter hijacked a mail carrier truck on Saturday afternoon and fired at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland.
Odessa police had scheduled a news conference for noon today.
The acting US homeland security secretary calls a mass shooting in West Texas that left at least five people dead "extraordinarily concerning" and describes it and other recent mass shootings as a "homeland security threat."
Kevin McAleenan told ABC's "This Week" that Homeland Security Department officials will be "following up aggressively" on the West Texas shooting but didn't want to jump to any conclusions about the causes or motive.
It began with Texas state troopers pulling over a driver for failing to signal a left turn. Police say the driver went on a more than 10-mile shooting rampage Saturday afternoon, hijacking a mail carrier truck and firing at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland. He shot more than 20 people before being killed by officers.
When asked if recent mass shootings should be considered a homeland security threat, McAleenan said: "They are absolutely a homeland security threat."
Police in Odessa plan a Sunday morning news conference to update the investigation into the chaotic rampage during which the suspect hijacked a mail carrier truck and fired at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland.
The two cities are in the heart of Texas oil country, more than 300 miles (483 kilometres) west of Dallas.
