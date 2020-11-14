Seven test positive from cruise ship docked in Barbados
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — A total of seven people on board the cruise liner, SeaDream 1, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Barbados and have been transferred to the isolation facility at Harrison Point, St Lucy.
The cruise liner sailed out of Barbados last Saturday with 53 passengers and 66 crew on a seven-day cruise.
Chief Medical Officer, Dr Kenneth George said that the ship returned to Barbados on Wednesday night after the captain reported that a passenger had fallen ill and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing a PCR rapid test.
The captain further advised that the passenger was in need of medical attention and that his wife, who was asymptomatic, also tested positive.
Dr George said the sick passenger was transported to the isolation facility when the ship docked at the Bridgetown Port and that local health authorities boarded the ship and tested 34 individuals that evening. Another 49 people were tested on Thursday. A total of seven people were positive for the viral illness.
He said a decision had been taken that all positive cases will be transferred to Harrison Point for assessment and further treatment, adding that these cases will not be included in Barbados' count of COVID-19 cases since the island regarded this as a humanitarian mission.
The cruise liner was carrying passengers from Austria, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, the United States and the United Kingdom.
Meanwhile, Health and Wellness Minister, Jeffrey Bostic, has dismissed as baseless a voice note which has been circulating on social media alleging that there is community spread of COVID-19 in Barbados.
Bostic said that there was no evidence of community spread of the viral illness, and if this occurred at any time, the ministry would immediately relay that information to the public.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy