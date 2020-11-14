Seven test positive from cruise ship docked in Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — A total of seven people on board the cruise liner, SeaDream 1, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Barbados and have been transferred to the isolation facility at Harrison Point, St Lucy.

The cruise liner sailed out of Barbados last Saturday with 53 passengers and 66 crew on a seven-day cruise.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Kenneth George said that the ship returned to Barbados on Wednesday night after the captain reported that a passenger had fallen ill and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing a PCR rapid test.

The captain further advised that the passenger was in need of medical attention and that his wife, who was asymptomatic, also tested positive.

Dr George said the sick passenger was transported to the isolation facility when the ship docked at the Bridgetown Port and that local health authorities boarded the ship and tested 34 individuals that evening. Another 49 people were tested on Thursday. A total of seven people were positive for the viral illness.

He said a decision had been taken that all positive cases will be transferred to Harrison Point for assessment and further treatment, adding that these cases will not be included in Barbados' count of COVID-19 cases since the island regarded this as a humanitarian mission.

The cruise liner was carrying passengers from Austria, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Health and Wellness Minister, Jeffrey Bostic, has dismissed as baseless a voice note which has been circulating on social media alleging that there is community spread of COVID-19 in Barbados.

Bostic said that there was no evidence of community spread of the viral illness, and if this occurred at any time, the ministry would immediately relay that information to the public.