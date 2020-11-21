Several Caribbean countries record COVID-19 positive cases

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC)— Several Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries are reporting increased cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, as health authorities renew calls for people to exercise more caution as a means of curbing the spread of the virus that has killed and infected millions of people worldwide since last December.

Suriname recorded five new COVID-19 cases pushing the number of active cases to 21. Suriname has 5,289 corona infections and in the past 24 hours, three people were declared COVID-19-free, bringing the total to 5,164. The death toll remains at 116 with 12 people in hospitals, five in isolation 881 in quarantine.

Haitian health authorities say three new cases have pushed the total to 9,211 since the first case was recorded on March 19. They said 7,854 people have been cured of the virus and the death toll is 232.

The number of active cases is 1,125 and that since March, 34,858 cases have been investigated. The number of cases tested since the start of the pandemic is 34,748.

The Ministry of Health has recorded four new positive cases of COVID-19 in Grenada indicating that three of those cases are consistent with the transmission of the disease, given the proximity of contact between them and previously reported positive cases.

It said one of the cases is a woman, who arrived in Grenada from the United States on November 15, and has since been placed in quarantine, while two of the other cases have been quarantined on the yacht off the coast of Carriacou.

“These four new cases, as well as the seven reported previously, have all been in quarantine, and tested as per Grenada's protocols,” the ministry said, adding that it continues to be encouraged by the level of diligence and vigilance displayed by the various stakeholders, who together “actively protect Grenada's borders; enforce quarantine orders and aggressively source contacts, if there is external exposure.

“Despite this heartening fact, the Ministry of Health continues to review and tighten its procedures to meet the ever-changing and demanding nature of COVID-19. The public must also continue to exercise caution and observe the health and safety guidelines from the experts, because the virus is unpredictable.

“At any moment, any breach or public exposure to the virus can have potentially devastating effects on our population. Let us always keep in mind that we have lost more than 100 Grenadian brothers and sisters in the United States, United Kingdom, and other places, due to COVID-19. In the United States, over 250,000 lives have already been lost to this dreadful disease. That is almost two and a half times the population of Grenada. Stay alert. Be compliant,” the Ministry of Health said.

Guyana's COVID-19 cases jumped to 5,005 with 29 more individuals testing positive over the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health's daily dashboard, the new cases were recorded in several regions of the country.

There are nine persons in intensive care, 768 persons on home isolation and 101 persons in institutional isolation totalling 878 active COVID-19 cases. To date, 3,984 persons have been recovered.

“I think our rate of recovery has been quite good, our challenge really is a small percentage of people –20 per cent or so who require hospitalisation and a smaller percentage of people, like four per cent who require ICU care…–we'll lose them so it is still a challenge,” said Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony on Friday.

However, he is urging persons to remain vigilant and maintain sanitising and social distancing practices.

“Even when they don't have cases, we want to continue to work with them so that we can prevent them. We prefer to prevent cases rather than to have to deal with people who are positive,” he added.

Trinidad and Tobago recorded 28 new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health's latest bulletin.

It said that there are 589 active cases, the same number as the previous day and that the death toll remained at 113, with the last death being reported on Tuesday.

The update reported that there were 489 people in “home” self-isolation, 166 people in state quarantine facilities and 28 people in step-down facilities.

The 28 additional cases brought the total number of cases to 6,261, of whom 5,559 have recovered.