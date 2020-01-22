Several NWC St James facilities affected by power outage
ST JAMES, Jamaica – The National Water Commission (NWC) says that several of its facilities in St James are this morning down due to a power outage.
These facilities include Cambridge Treatment Plant, Mafoota Pumping Station, Fern Pumping Station, Dantrout, Mount Carey Relift and Montpelier Pumping Station, the NWC said.
Also, the Pitfour facility in St James is currently experiencing irregular power supply.
As a result, customers in several communities are experiencing a disruption in their regular water supply, the Commission said.
Some areas impacted include:
Cambridge Treatment Plant
Bickersteth, Seven Rivers, Richmond Hill, Shortwood, Cambridge, Ducketts, Grange, Bethel Town, Argyle Mountain
Mafoota Pumping Station
Mafoota, Roehampton, Rocky Hill,Wales Pond, Lawson, Comfort Hall, Windsor Castle
Mount Carey Relift and Montpelier Pumping Station
Anchovy, Mount Carey, York Bush, Top Hill, Long Pasture, Comfort Hall, Mahogany
Pitfour
Pitfour, Sections of Granville, Categena Housing Scheme
NWC said that the matter has been reported to the Jamaica Public Service and full operation will resume as soon as regular power supply is restored.
