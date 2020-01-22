Several NWC St James facilities affected by power outage

ST JAMES, Jamaica – The National Water Commission (NWC) says that several of its facilities in St James are this morning down due to a power outage.

These facilities include Cambridge Treatment Plant, Mafoota Pumping Station, Fern Pumping Station, Dantrout, Mount Carey Relift and Montpelier Pumping Station, the NWC said.

Also, the Pitfour facility in St James is currently experiencing irregular power supply.

As a result, customers in several communities are experiencing a disruption in their regular water supply, the Commission said.

Some areas impacted include:

Cambridge Treatment Plant

Bickersteth, Seven Rivers, Richmond Hill, Shortwood, Cambridge, Ducketts, Grange, Bethel Town, Argyle Mountain

Mafoota Pumping Station

Mafoota, Roehampton, Rocky Hill,Wales Pond, Lawson, Comfort Hall, Windsor Castle

Mount Carey Relift and Montpelier Pumping Station

Anchovy, Mount Carey, York Bush, Top Hill, Long Pasture, Comfort Hall, Mahogany

Pitfour

Pitfour, Sections of Granville, Categena Housing Scheme

NWC said that the matter has been reported to the Jamaica Public Service and full operation will resume as soon as regular power supply is restored.