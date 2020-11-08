Several communities without water today

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Several communities served by the National Water Commission (NWC) are without water this morning, due to various issues with the NWC network.

In Kingston and St Andrew, the NWC is advising its customers that a broken section of the transmission main situated in the Woodhaven area (off Molynes Road) in St Andrew is now impacting water supply to the communities served by the network.

The company is further indicating that the leak has been isolated (supply locked off) in preparation for the plumbing team to carry out the necessary repair work.

Completion timeline is 2:00 pm today.

Areas affected include Molynes Road and roads leading off, Queensborough, Queensbury, Dennis Avenue, Perkins Boulevard, Patrick City, Meadowbrook Estate and environs.

Also in St Andrew, the NWC is advising that the Cookhamdene relift facility is now out of operation due to an internal electrical problem. The maintenance team is currently working to restore normal operations within the shortest possible time.

Areas affected include Jacks Hill, Barbican, Billy Dun, Tavistock and Millsborough.

In St Mary, high turbidity levels have forced the shutdown of the Rock Spring water supply facility. These issues have resulted in the disruption of regular water supply to Rock Spring, Beecham Hill, Zion Hill, Flint River, parts of Richmond and Essex.

The utility is advising that normal operations will be restored as soon as the conditions are favourable for water supply distribution.