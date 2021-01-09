Several labs now authorised to do antigen testing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) has provided a list of private labs and entities authorised to conduct antigen testing.

The ministry said this follows the completion of PAHO/MOHW training on antigen testing.

The labs can be used if individuals prefer a paid service, Portfolio Minister Dr Christopher Tufton tweeted today. Otherwise, he said individuals can visit local health centres or hospitals for more details on free testing.

The labs/entities now authorised to conduct antigen testing are Andrews Memorial Hospital Lab, Microlabs Limited, Winchester Medical Lab, Jamaica Defense Force Health Services, Technological Solutions Limited, Caledonia Medical Lab, Central Medical Lab, and Sure Time.

Additionally, the ministry said it has also provided its no objection to CARIGEN laboratories to provide Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.