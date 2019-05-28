Several markets to be rehabilitated — McKenzie

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Local Government and Community Development has implemented a project to rehabilitate several markets as part of an initiative that will ensure expanded business and orderly spatial management.

Portfolio Minister Desmond McKenzie made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives today.

McKenzie noted that the Falmouth Market in Trelawny was completed, in partnership with the Port Authority of Jamaica, at a cost of $300 million.

He also informed that phase one of the Clark's Town Market has been completed, with phase two of the project, which involves the construction of an administrative building, being done.

“Last year, I signed the contract to commence the first phase of a new market in Port Maria, and we expect the works to be completed by July,” he noted.

In St Elizabeth, the installation of awnings at the Black River Market has been completed, and in the Corporate Area, repairs to the Papine Market are currently under way.

McKenzie also noted that focus will be placed on the Stony Hill Market in St Andrew, where $13 million will be spent to do sanitary, electrical and plumbing works, and to develop water harvesting infrastructure.

In addition, the Hopewell Market in Hanover will undergo rehabilitation works at a cost of $20 million.

“Following consultations with the Negril Chamber of Commerce, residents and other stakeholders, the technical team has completed the designs for a market in Negril. The project will commence this year, at a cost of $70 million,” he informed.