Several markets to be rehabilitated — McKenzie
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Local Government and Community Development has implemented a project to rehabilitate several markets as part of an initiative that will ensure expanded business and orderly spatial management.
Portfolio Minister Desmond McKenzie made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives today.
McKenzie noted that the Falmouth Market in Trelawny was completed, in partnership with the Port Authority of Jamaica, at a cost of $300 million.
He also informed that phase one of the Clark's Town Market has been completed, with phase two of the project, which involves the construction of an administrative building, being done.
“Last year, I signed the contract to commence the first phase of a new market in Port Maria, and we expect the works to be completed by July,” he noted.
In St Elizabeth, the installation of awnings at the Black River Market has been completed, and in the Corporate Area, repairs to the Papine Market are currently under way.
McKenzie also noted that focus will be placed on the Stony Hill Market in St Andrew, where $13 million will be spent to do sanitary, electrical and plumbing works, and to develop water harvesting infrastructure.
In addition, the Hopewell Market in Hanover will undergo rehabilitation works at a cost of $20 million.
“Following consultations with the Negril Chamber of Commerce, residents and other stakeholders, the technical team has completed the designs for a market in Negril. The project will commence this year, at a cost of $70 million,” he informed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy