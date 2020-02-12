Several reggae, dancehall acts to feature at Essence Festival in US

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Several local dancehall and reggae artistes will grace the stage later this year at the 2020 staging of the Essence Festival in the United States.

The week long event will see Chronixx, Shenseea, Elephant Man and Kranium perform on the main stage during the weekend concert series of the festival.

Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars are listed as the concert's headliners.

Reggae artistes Maxi Priest and Max Glazier are also slated to perform at the festival which will be held in Louisiana on July 1-5.

The concert line-up includes other notable acts such as Patti Labelle, Estelle and Summer Walker.

The Essence Festival is a week long celebration of black culture.