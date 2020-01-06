Several senior officers transferred

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Police High Command has announced the transfer of several gazetted officers as part of the organisation's strategic push to enhance its capacity to serve citizens better.

The transfers are as follows:

Effective January 1:

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Clinton Laing moves to the Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) from the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).

ACP McArthur Sutherland moves to IPROB from the CIB.

Effective January 20: