Several senior officers transferred
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Police High Command has announced the transfer of several gazetted officers as part of the organisation's strategic push to enhance its capacity to serve citizens better.
The transfers are as follows:
Effective January 1:
- Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Clinton Laing moves to the Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) from the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).
- ACP McArthur Sutherland moves to IPROB from the CIB.
Effective January 20:
- Superintendent Howard Chambers will move from the Kingston Western Division to the Specialised Operations Branch.
- Superintendent Marlene Wilson-Christie moves from the St Thomas Division to the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ).
- Superintendent Aaron Fletcher moves from the St Andrew South Division to the St Thomas Division.
- Superintendent Dwight Powell will take up duties at the Ports Division from the Trelawny Division.
- Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Liscal Williams is being transferred from the CIB to the Portland Division.
- DSP Berrisford Williams will take up duties at the St Andrew Central Division. He will move from the St Ann Division.
- DSP Paul Bernard is being transferred to the St Catherine North Division from the Clarendon Division.
