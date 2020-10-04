Severe weather alert issued for Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has issued a severe weather alert effective until 5:00 pm Monday.
The alert comes as an area of low pressure associated with a strong tropical wave currently located about 230 km southeast of Jamaica, is expected to move into the vicinity of the island by this evening, the Met Service said.
Satellite imagery indicate that the system has a large area of showers and thunderstorms extending across the central Caribbean.
Yesterday, the service said there is a 70 per cent chance that the system could become a tropical depression within the next day or two (24 to 48 hours).
As the system moves west -northwestward, projections are for cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times, along with strong gusty winds to affect sections of most parishes beginning tonight and continuing through to Tuesday evening.
The Met Service added that sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds. Marine interest, especially those on the south coast, are encouraged to exercise extreme caution until conditions improve.
