Severe weather alert issued until Sunday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica has issued a severe weather alert effective until 5:00 pm on Sunday.

According to the service, an area of low pressure associated with a strong tropical wave currently across the eastern Caribbean is expected to move into the vicinity of Jamaica early Sunday morning.

It said satellite imagery indicates that the system has a large area of showers and thunderstorms extending across sections of the eastern and central Caribbean.

The service added that the environmental conditions are becoming more conducive for development and there is a 70 per cent chance that the system could become a tropical depression during the next two days.

The Met Service advised that as the system is projected to move westward and south of Jamaica, the forecast is for cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times, along with strong gusty winds to affect sections of most parishes Sunday through to Wednesday, and lingering into Thursday.

It warned that sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds. Fishers and other marine interests are urged to exercise caution, the service said.

The Met Service said it will continue to closely monitor this system.