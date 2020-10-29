Severe weather to cause delay in garbage and recycling collection islandwide

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) says due to inclement weather conditions, residents will see further delays in their garbage and recycling collection islandwide over the next week.

Executive Director of the NSWMA, Audley Gordon, said the prevailing weather conditions have caused severe setbacks in the operations of the authority and challenging conditions at disposal facilities across the island, resulting in increased vehicle turnaround times.

In the Southern Parks and Markets (SPM) region that covers Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth, a temporary emergency cell has been opened to accommodate disposal.

To further reduce delays, householders are being encouraged to properly bag and secure their garbage as the authority navigates this challenging period.

Residents are encouraged to visit their website at www.nswma.gov.jm for updates or by calling 1-888-CLEAN-JA (1-888-253-2652).