Sewage treatment plant at St Ann's Bay Hospital to be rehabilitated
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton broke ground for the rehabilitation of the St Ann's Bay Hospital Sewage Treatment Plant today.
The upgrade and modernisation project is being funded by the National Health Fund (NHF) at a cost of $83.6 million.
Upon completion, the facility is expected to process the waste produced by the Type B institution, which caters to a regional population of approximately 372,000 residents and serves about 800 clients daily.
Dr Tufton said rehabilitation of the plant signifies the Health Ministry and Government's commitment to respond to the public health needs of the people of Jamaica.
“It also shows that leadership in the parishes of the North Eastern Regional Health Authority (NEHRA) – St Ann, St Mary and Portland – are representing the people's interest by highlighting where the deficiencies are… and responding in an appropriate manner,” he added.
The minister also lauded the NHF for continuing to support projects, not only in St Ann but across the country.
The NHF recently broke ground for two major health projects in the north-eastern parishes – a district health centre in Buff Bay, Portland, and a laboratory and physiotherapy building at the Annotto Bay Hospital in St Mary – at a total cost of $380 million.
“It's a good feeling for me, those on the ground and those who will benefit,” the minister said.
For his part, NHF's Director of Projects, Institutional Benefits & Facilities Management, Orett Clarke, indicated that with the overall improvements to the various health facilities in the region, citizens will be able to access improved healthcare within their respective areas.
He also noted that the NHF will be providing funding to repair the roof of the St Ann's Bay Hospital as well as construct a special care nursery.
