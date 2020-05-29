Shahine Robinson was a diligent servant of the people, says Phillips

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP), Dr Peter Phillips, has expressed condolences to the family of Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson.

Robinson had been battling lung cancer since 2018.

In a statement a short while ago, Phillips said although Robinson was ailing for some time, the news of her death is shocking.

“She was a hard-working politician and Cabinet minister who conducted the affairs of the ministry with dignity and decency. This, over the years gained her the respect of her parliamentary colleagues on both sides of the political divide. On the political hustings, she was formidable and organized,” he said.

“Shahine had good relationships with persons on both sides of the aisle and pursued her job with basic decency,” he added.

Phillips noted that as a Member of Parliament for St Ann North Eastern, Robinson worked hard to serve the people of her constituency.

“As Minister of Labour, she presided over relative industrial peace, believed in labour market reform and pushed for a safer working environment for employees through the new Occupational Health and Safety Legislation, which is still before a Parliamentary Committee,” he noted.

The Opposition leader extended condolences on behalf of the PNP, to Robinson's family, especially her children; her constituents and colleagues in the Jamaica Labour Party.

He assured that they are very much in his thoughts and prayers and he is confident that the loving arms of God would provide comfort at this time of pain and grief.