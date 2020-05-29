Shahine Robinson was a diligent servant of the people, says Phillips
KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP), Dr Peter Phillips, has expressed condolences to the family of Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson.
Robinson had been battling lung cancer since 2018.
In a statement a short while ago, Phillips said although Robinson was ailing for some time, the news of her death is shocking.
“She was a hard-working politician and Cabinet minister who conducted the affairs of the ministry with dignity and decency. This, over the years gained her the respect of her parliamentary colleagues on both sides of the political divide. On the political hustings, she was formidable and organized,” he said.
“Shahine had good relationships with persons on both sides of the aisle and pursued her job with basic decency,” he added.
Phillips noted that as a Member of Parliament for St Ann North Eastern, Robinson worked hard to serve the people of her constituency.
“As Minister of Labour, she presided over relative industrial peace, believed in labour market reform and pushed for a safer working environment for employees through the new Occupational Health and Safety Legislation, which is still before a Parliamentary Committee,” he noted.
The Opposition leader extended condolences on behalf of the PNP, to Robinson's family, especially her children; her constituents and colleagues in the Jamaica Labour Party.
He assured that they are very much in his thoughts and prayers and he is confident that the loving arms of God would provide comfort at this time of pain and grief.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy