Shallow 4.6-magnitude earthquake rocks Afghanistan — USGS
KABUL, Afghanistan (AFP) — A shallow magnitude-4.6 earthquake rocked Kabul on Monday, the US Geological Survey said, sending crowds into the streets of the Afghan capital.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties after the quake shook Kabul at 8:36 pm (1606 GMT) with such violence that some residents at first thought it was a new explosion in the war-torn city.
The USGS assessed the quake's depth at 7.5 kilometres, making it a shallow temblor, and put its epicentre in Paghman district of Kabul province, less than 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the capital.
