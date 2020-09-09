Shane Ellis fined, suspended for breaking betting rule 

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Former champion jockey Shane Ellis has been suspended and fined by the commissioners of the Jamaica Racing Commission, the regulator of horse racing in Jamaica, for breaking rule 143 of the Rules of Racing.

Rule 143 of the Rules of Racing states: “No jockey shall bet on any race except through the owner of and on the horse which he rides, and any jockey who shall be proved to the satisfaction of the commission to have interest in any race horse or to have been engaged in any betting transaction except permitted by this rule or to have received a present from any person other than the owner of the horse which he is riding shall be guilty of an offence under these rules.”

Ellis, known popularly as the “Canterman”, was fined $75,000 for the offence and was suspended for five days.