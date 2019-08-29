Shanieka Ricketts wins Diamond League triple jump trophy

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts has won the women triple jump at the IAAF Diamond League currently underway in Zurich, Switzerland.

Ricketts, who led after five jumps, produced a personal best of 14.92 metres to take the Diamond Trophy.

She won with the last jump of the competition, beating her previous best mark of 14.77m.

"Before the last jump I knew that I had a chance and I needed to take that chance. This is my first Diamond League win, and with a PB. I am soo happy," she said.

"I have a really good team that is supporting me, my coach, my manager and my physio. So a new PB was possible today. At Doha I do not care about the colour, I just need a medal. I will go home to Kingston, Jamaica to train and mid-September I will go to Qatar with the Jamaican team for a training camp," Ricketts added.

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela, who leads the world with 15.11m, was beaten into second place with 14.74m, while Cuban athlete Liadagmis Povea finished third with 14.49m.

Kimberly Williams, the other Jamaican in the final, finished seventh with a mark of 14.10m.