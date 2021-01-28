Shaquille Thomas of St Catherine missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Shaquille Thomas of Commodore District, Linstead in St Catherine has been missing since Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

He is of dark complexion, stout built and about five feet tall.

Reports from the Linstead police are that Shaquille was last seen in the community about 9:00 am, wearing a striped brown shirt, black sweatpants and a pair of black crocs. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shaquille Thomas is being asked to contact the Linstead police at 876-985-2285 or 876-985-2680, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.