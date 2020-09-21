Shaw, Dunn meet with industry, commerce ministry staff

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Audley Shaw, says that re-establishing the ministry is a major part of the Government's efforts to drive wealth creation and economic growth in Jamaica.

Speaking at a meeting at the ministry's office today, Shaw said, “we have great professionals in this ministry and together we can continue to build a stronger team.”

He added that he is looking forward to having a continued healthy, productive and constructive relationship with the staff of the ministry.

Shaw was appointed portfolio minister after the separation of the ministry from the Agriculture and Fisheries portfolio.

“We look forward to the contribution that every single member of staff here will make. Every one of you, no matter your task it is important. That is why you have that task. There is a productive purpose behind your role. We come to you as persons willing to work with you for one common good,” he said.

For his part, newly appointed Minister of State in the Ministry, Dr Norman Dunn said he was pleased to be a part of the ministry and gave a commitment to its continued growth.

“What I must say to you is that my task here is to come here each day to have results. The mantra that we must have from today onwards is that we need to be efficient, we need to be productive and we need to prove that this ministry with the Honourable Prime Minister's charge that industry, investment and commerce, need to be the driving force during COVID-19,” Dunn said.