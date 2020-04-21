Shaw, Phillips back in House

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, who has been recovering since undergoing surgery last month is back in the House of Representatives.

Shaw who has missed several sittings due to his illness returned today.

Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips who has also missed a few sittings of parliament following major surgery has also returned.

Leader of Government Business in the House Karl Samuda, in acknowledging the presence of both men, welcomed them back to the parliament

ALICIA DUNKLEY-WILLIS