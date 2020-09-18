Shaw embraces ministry's name-change, forges ahead with new focus

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Audley Shaw is optimistic that the strategic goals of the newly renamed ministry will continue to redound to great economic impact as the ministry forges ahead with its mandate to support the national growth agenda.

Minister Shaw took up the helm of the Industry, Investment and Commerce ministry for the second time on Monday, with the agriculture and fisheries portfolios now vested with his former junior minister, Floyd Green and the investment portfolio now firmly tucked into the new ministry’s mandate.

“Industry, investment and commerce are key drivers of growth. The onus is now on us to approach the revised mandate with renewed zeal and unwavering and relentless focus toward improving the contribution of the sectors,” Minister Shaw told staff during a meeting to welcome and introduce his new State Minister Dr Norman Dunn to the ministry.

Dr Dunn, the member of Parliament for St Mary South Eastern and a pharmacist by profession, was appointed minister of state following his re-election in the September 3, 2020, general election.