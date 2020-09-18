Shaw embraces ministry's name-change, forges ahead with new focus
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Audley Shaw is optimistic that the strategic goals of the newly renamed ministry will continue to redound to great economic impact as the ministry forges ahead with its mandate to support the national growth agenda.
Minister Shaw took up the helm of the Industry, Investment and Commerce ministry for the second time on Monday, with the agriculture and fisheries portfolios now vested with his former junior minister, Floyd Green and the investment portfolio now firmly tucked into the new ministry’s mandate.
“Industry, investment and commerce are key drivers of growth. The onus is now on us to approach the revised mandate with renewed zeal and unwavering and relentless focus toward improving the contribution of the sectors,” Minister Shaw told staff during a meeting to welcome and introduce his new State Minister Dr Norman Dunn to the ministry.
Dr Dunn, the member of Parliament for St Mary South Eastern and a pharmacist by profession, was appointed minister of state following his re-election in the September 3, 2020, general election.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy