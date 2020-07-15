Shaw hails online trading platform for agricultural commodities

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Audley Shaw, has hailed the OEXONE online platform for its role in facilitating the trading of agricultural commodities in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“The platform's objective of driving commodities trading across the diaspora has further positioned Jamaica to become the regional leader, in not just the production of the most exquisite and flavourful fresh produce and other agricultural crops, but to, most importantly, leverage our unique position of having the best tasting produce,” the minister said.

Shaw's remarks were delivered on his behalf by Trade Specialist in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Daenia Ashpole, at the launch of the platform at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston today.

Conceived by Robert Thompson, OEXONE is designed to facilitate diaspora trade, commerce and investment opportunities. The platform's key features enable shared business processes and optimise contractual transactions from simple peer-to-peer operations to enterprises' business-to-business transactions.

Shaw noted further that the platform will enable Jamaica to take its place on the global agricultural commodities trading landscape.

“Built like the stock market for trading, the marketing and trading facilities provided by OEXONE host several features that will advance the push for increased agricultural production and agribusiness networking,” he said.

He also lauded OEXONE for enabling forward buying “so farmers know before they even plant the crop to whom they will sell”.

“This will help to mitigate periods of glut and scarcity as our producers are equipped with the knowledge that will allow them to plan ahead or even presell something that has regretfully plagued the logistical growth of the sector over the years,” Shaw pointed out.

The OEXONE platform was established as a regional platform for trade, investments, marketing, value chain capacity building and payment services that handle local, cross-border import and export transactions.

Meanwhile, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OEXONE, Robert Thompson says farmers who register on the platform, will be able to focus on the growing of the most important crops based on the information provided by the platform.