Shaw lauds EXIM Bank on achieving ISO: 9001 certification

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Audley Shaw, has lauded the National Export Bank of Jamaica (EXIM Bank) on achieving ISO 9001 certification.

The EXIM Bank is the first of 19 ministries, departments and agencies to become ISO 9001:2015 certified under the strategic public sector transformation project of the Ministry of Finance and the Public service.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, the programme is focused on improving the quality of services provided by the public sector.

Applauding the EXIM Bank's achievement at a meeting held at his New Kingston offices today, Shaw said that by becoming ISO 9001 certified, EXIM Bank has committed itself to better serving and meeting the needs of its customers.

“Becoming ISO certified is all about helping our clients and making it easier for them to do business in Jamaica. It will allow the organisation to become more efficient in carrying out its functions, and will ensure that you continually meet customers' needs through an effective quality management system,' said Shaw.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of EXIM Bank, Lisa Bell, said that achieving ISO 9001 certification reflects the quality work that the bank has been producing for the past 34 years.

“The standards force us to continuously look at whether we are meeting the customers' needs, and whether they are satisfied with the systems that we have in place,” Bell said.

For his part, ISO Standards Ambassador, Reginald Budhan, said that the bBank's successful journey is attributed to the commitment and involvement of its management and staff.

He added that the target now is to get 40 ministries, departments and agencies certified under the strategic public sector transformation project.