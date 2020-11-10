Shaw lauds J Wray and Nephew's commitment to economic development

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Audley Shaw, is lauding J Wray and Nephew Limited on its continued commitment to supporting Jamaica's economic growth and development despite the challenges being faced by local businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shaw was speaking during an introductory meeting with senior executives of J Wray and Nephew Limited at the Ministry's New Kingston offices on Friday.

The senior executives updated Shaw and State Minister Dr Norman Dunn on the company's initiatives since ceasing operations at the Appleton Estates Factory in St Elizabeth, as well as on its plans to continue eco-friendly and sustainable operations in the affected communities.

The discussions also surrounded alternative uses for the former sugar cane lands such as bamboo planting.

Shaw expressed his appreciation to the company for helping to alleviate the impact of the closure on third-party sugar cane farmers.

“I commend Wray and Nephew for how it is handling the transition process. Your approach and the initiatives taken have really helped to soften the impact of the closure. The manner in which you are handling that process with the various groups is a very good idea,” Shaw said.

Meanwhile, Senior Director, Public Affairs and Sustainability, Tanikie McClarthy Allen, said the company has committed $300 million over three years to the Siloah, Thorton and Maggoty communities to assist former workers to transition to more viable crops; other business opportunities, and for social support.

As part of the whole economic viability for the small cane farmers, J Wray and Nephew has also committed to providing, over the next three years, trans-loading subsidy, mechanical harvesting subsidy and transportation subsidy to small cane farmers in order to maintain economic activities in these communities.