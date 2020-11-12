Shaw lauds contribution of Jamaica's social enterprise sector to National Development

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Audley Shaw has commended Jamaica’s growing social enterprise sector for its contribution to the country’s economic and social development.

The minister made his comments at a virtual stakeholder sensitisation session themed: ‘A roadmap for growing the social sector in Jamaica,’ put on by the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) and the IDB Lab, a member of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group, yesterday, November 11.

The social enterprise sector as an element of the social economy and as a divergent business model is a fairly new entrant in Jamaica’s commercial ecosystem, Shaw said.

“Though new, the model is even more critical today as public funds become more and more stretched in meeting the needs of all citizens,” he said.

He said the Government is thankful for social enterprises: cooperatives; mutual societies; churches; associations and foundations that pursue economic and social goals and promote community.

While noting that the first formal recognition of the social enterprise sector as a meaningful contributor to the Jamaican economy was marked by its inclusion in the Micro, Small and Medium -Sized Enterprises Policy (2018), crafted by the ministry, Shaw said the government recognises that the social economy plays an important role in employment creation and contributes to sustainable societal development.

The ministry said that to date, through an extensive data collection and mapping exercise carried out under the policy, Jamaica now has 126 formally registered social enterprises.

The minister noted that the next big step toward creating the platform for the growth of this sector, is the enactment of the Social Enterprise Legislation, which, he said, is being actively pursued. He said the legislation will not only govern the administration and functioning of social enterprises, but will also allow these enterprises to efficiently and effectively carry out their business activities as they seek to contribute to their communities more substantially.

The JSE and the IDB Bank signed a technical cooperation agreement on December 5, 2019, with a budget of US$910,000 comprised of funding of US$490,000 and $420,000 from the JSE and IDB, respectively.

The funds are to be used for a three-year project aimed at “innovating social sector financing,” JSE managing director, Marlene Street-Forrest said.

She added that the project aims to facilitate the effective mobilisation of resources to social service organisations and social enterprises that serve the poor and vulnerable populations through the JSE’s integrated system and tools.

Street-Forrest noted that “the readiness of especially our entities to receive capital is paramount to the success of this project and the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange”.

The sensitisation session also saw a presentation by Thalia Lyn, ambassador of the social enterprise sector and head of the National Commercial Bank’s (NCB) Foundation.

Shaw, while noting the acclaim of the Junior Stock Exchange, commended the JSE for its innovativeness in support of national growth and urged the JSE team to continue its quest for a micro stock exchange.