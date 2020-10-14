Shaw pledges deeper collaboration with JCC
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Audley Shaw has reiterated the Government's commitment to working with the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) to achieve economic growth and development, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shaw made the commitment during virtual meeting yesterday to formally introduce new Minister of State, Dr Norman Dunn to the JCC.
According to the ministry, the meeting also included a discussion on some of the areas on which the ministry and the JCC could partner.
“We might have areas in commerce that we as government have to focus on, and that we need to attend to in order to make commerce easier, particularly in this COVID-19 time,” Shaw said.
“We want to build out a more efficient commerce sector that provides better services to our people. We have to move forward. Everything that we do, we need to do it more productively, including providing service to the people of Jamaica,” he added.
Dr Norman Dunn also noted that “we are very bullish on commerce and whatever issues that are affecting commerce, those issues must be dealt with expeditiously. We have no time to waste. COVID-19 has given us a great opportunity to reset the button”.
He said the staff at the ministry will ensure that all the issues relating to commerce are dealt with, so that the country can move forward and recover stronger.
President of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, Lloyd Distant, noted that some key areas for focus as the country seeks to recover from COVID-19 includes fostering export-led growth, the MSME sector and boosting the services sector in order to resuscitate the economy.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy