Shaw pushes benefits of Bernard Lodge Development project

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw is reiterating the government's position that the controversial Bernard Lodge Development project will help modernise and expand the agriculture sector.

Shaw said the project will help to increase production within the sector, thereby improving the country's food security while creating jobs and growing the economy.

According to the ministry, agriculture accounts for more than seven per cent of the country's gross domestic product.

“The project, which includes housing and commercial development, is the first of its kind in Jamaica and, will feature over 3,000 acres of land dedicated to modern and efficient agriculture,” Shaw said during virtual meeting with Bernard Lodge stakeholders.

The meeting was hosted at the ministry's New Kingston office on Friday.

“The new development will also increase agricultural leases from 171 to 235 for livestock rearing and crop cultivation; create a new 1,330-acre agricultural subdivision called Bernard Lodge South; introduce state-of-the-art irrigation system and farming technologies; give farmers access to modern Mother Farm Services and introduce vertical integration through agro-processing,” he added.

The Bernard Lodge development will cover a total of 5,397.02 acres carved out of approximately 21,000 acres of former sugar estate lands.

Over 3,000 acres will be allotted for agricultural purposes and the remaining acreage divided among residential, commercial and light-manufacturing use, the ministry said.

“It is a long-term (20-year) plan that will be able to accommodate future population growth in the Kingston Metropolitan Region while creating a vibrant and sustainable community that addresses the challenges of affordable housing, transportation and access to jobs and services,” the ministry noted.