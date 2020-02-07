Shaw says resocialisation will help to curb domestic violence

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Member of Parliament for North East Manchester Audley Shaw is calling for resocialisation to assist in ending domestic violence across the island.

Shaw, who is also Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, was reacting to the recent killing of two women in the parish.

The minister said the increase in domestic violence is a clear indication that, “we have some serious work to do”.

“Far too many Jamaicans believe that the solution to problems is violence and aggressive behaviour. It is an area that the Government will have to focus on in a more constructive and intense way,” Shaw said.

He argued that responsible members of the society have a lot of work to do to “develop our people” in a positive way, which must start in the school system.

“It has to begin with the comportment of our children at schools,” he said.

Shaw said he believes resocialisation will “change this horrible attitude among too many of our people that the way to solve problems is to hurt one another”.

Meanwhile, Custos of Manchester Garfield Green said he has met with family members of the deceased, and his office has assigned counsellors to the three children of one of the women.

He said they are also getting support from State agencies to ensure that they manage the trauma of experiencing the killing of their mother and her friend.

The custos also noted that his social intervention team will be intensifying their work to reach families that might be in distress.

“We are going to hit the communities on a large scale, very wide and far. We are going to talk with people. As soon as you hear of a threat, don't take it lightly, report it to the police and get a counsellor involved. Seek help from professionals who can guide you,” Green urged.