Shaw to lead Girlz against Mexico

MCALLEN, Texas — Jamaica's lethal striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw will wear the captain's armband for the Reggae Girlz when they open their Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers Group B campaign against Mexico at HEB Park here later this evening.

Shaw was assigned duties by head coach Hubert Busby, who has opted for a possible 4-4-2 formation, which does not include previous captain and centre back Konya Plummer.

Instead, AS Roma's Allyson Swaby, Sashana Campbell, Dominique Bond-Flasza and Chantelle Swaby have been tasked with shadowing goalkeeper Sydney Schneider.

Shaw, who plies her trade for French club Bordeaux FC, will take up midfield duties with Paris FC's Havana Solaun, Slavia Prague's Deneisha Blackwood and Chinyelu Asher.

Young Olufolasade Adamolekun and Cheyna Matthews will be in the attack line.

The Reggae Girlz are seeking one of two spots to the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

Sherdon Cowan