Shaw to speak on Ja's ganja industry at Global Health Summit
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, will be travelling to Boston, Massachusetts to give an address at the annual Global Health Catalyst (GHC) Summit, hosted by the Harvard Medical School under the theme: “Collaborating to eliminate global health disparities.”
Shaw will address the Summit on Sunday, May 26, the final day of the three-day event.
According to the ministry, Shaw is scheduled to speak the in morning during the Phytomedicines and Medical Cannabis sessions and will focus his presentation on Jamaica's growing cannabis industry, recent developments in research and development, as well as steps being taken by the Jamaican Government to catalyse the growth of the industry.
The GHC is a yearly event at Harvard with satellite conferences in Europe and Africa dedicated to bring about international collaborations and initiatives to eliminate global health disparities, with main focus on cancer and other non-communicable diseases.
