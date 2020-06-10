Shaw urges businesses to get accredited

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, is urging both public and private laboratories as well as inspection bodies to get their businesses accredited by Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC) in order to improve their service delivery and marketability.

Speaking at JANAAC's World Accreditation Day 2020 virtual commemorative ceremony recently, Shaw noted that standards and accreditation play an important role in trade facilitation and food safety.

“As we seek to transform and modernise business processes, it is absolutely important that we have internationally accepted and accredited systems that enable and promote investor confidence, facilitate trade and engender consumer protection and confidence,” he said.

He congratulated the agency for its role in providing internationally recognised accreditation and training services.

According to the minister, JANAAC holds the distinction of being the only internationally recognised accreditation body in the English-speaking Caribbean.

He said that accreditation plays an important role in food safety, by ensuring competent and impartial inspection, certification and testing services in all parts of local, national and international food chains.

“Therefore, as Government, we are committed to guaranteeing the safety of our people. So, as we consider safe and robust ways to move the economy forward, the advancement of the national accreditation programme must be treated with alacrity,” he added.

JANAAC is an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries with responsibility for providing accreditation services to Conformity Assessment Bodies, which include public and private sector laboratories, inspection and certification entities.