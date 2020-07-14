Shelter managers in St Elizabeth ready for hurricane season

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shelter managers in St Elizabeth have been proactive in their preparation for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, engaging in shelter management forums and training exercises as well as stockpiling resources as the hurricane season approaches its peak period from August to October.

The huuricane season is frim June 1 to November 30. Forecasters have predicted the formation of 13 to 19 named storms, this year, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes.

There are 200 shelter managers to serve more than 94 shelters across the parish.

At a shelter management forum held at St Matthew's Anglican Church in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, on July 10, shelter manager for Lewisville High School in the New Market area, Clinton Barrett, told JIS News that his aim is to be as well prepared as possible especially in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We have to follow the protocols of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and to do the physical distancing and whatever else we have learned from this session today. We have to implement those, because this is a new pandemic that has never been here before. We have to take these into consideration and move forward,” he said.

Barrett has been a shelter manager for more than 20 years, a period over which his expertise was put on full display through several tropical cyclones, to include Hurricanes Ivan and Sandy.