Shericka Jackson wins Pan-Am Games 400m

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shericka Jackson won her first major 400 metre event today taking the Pan-American Games gold medal with a majestic run in the final in Lima, Peru as Jamaica added another six medals to their tally.

Jackson who had won bronze medals in the one lap event at the IAAF World Championships in Beijing China in 2015 and the Rio Olympics a year later, won Jamaica's fourth gold medal in track and field at the Pan-American Games.

First time national champions Demish Gaye in the men's 400m and Rushell Clayton in the women's 400m hurdles, won silver medals while high jumper Kimberly Williamson, sprint hurdler Megan Simmonds and intermediate hurdler Kemar Mowatt added bronze medals.

Jamaica have now won 12 medals in track and field, four gold, four silver and four bronze and there will be high hopes of adding more medals tomorrow with Jamaicans in four more finals.

Paul A Reid