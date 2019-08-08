Shericka Jackson wins Pan-Am Games 400m
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shericka Jackson won her first major 400 metre event today taking the Pan-American Games gold medal with a majestic run in the final in Lima, Peru as Jamaica added another six medals to their tally.
Jackson who had won bronze medals in the one lap event at the IAAF World Championships in Beijing China in 2015 and the Rio Olympics a year later, won Jamaica's fourth gold medal in track and field at the Pan-American Games.
First time national champions Demish Gaye in the men's 400m and Rushell Clayton in the women's 400m hurdles, won silver medals while high jumper Kimberly Williamson, sprint hurdler Megan Simmonds and intermediate hurdler Kemar Mowatt added bronze medals.
Jamaica have now won 12 medals in track and field, four gold, four silver and four bronze and there will be high hopes of adding more medals tomorrow with Jamaicans in four more finals.
Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy