Sherwood Content to Fontabelle road closed

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— The Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC) is reporting that the roadway leading from Sherwood Content to Fontabelle in the parish, is closed.

According to the TMC, the thoroughfare was ordered closed following the collapse of a section of the roadway, which was making it hazardous for motorists and pedestrians alike, to traverse.

“As a result, the roadway has been closed for assessment and repairs,” the TMC said in a statement.

“In light of this, the corporation proposes the use of the alternate route as follows: vehicles travelling from Fontabelle will traverse via Peru and Good Hope/Martha Brae road to Falmouth and vice versa.”